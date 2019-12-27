Highest Beta in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Myers Inds Inc (MYE, GEF, OI, BERY, CCK)
Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Myers Inds Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a beta of 1.2. Owens-Illinois ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Berry Global Gro follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crown Holdings I on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Crown Holdings I have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor Crown Holdings I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest beta myers inds inc greif inc-cl a owens-illinois berry global gro crown holdings i