Highest Beta in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Magellan Health (MGLN, ANTM, UNH, HQY, CI)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Magellan Health ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Anthem Inc with a a beta of 1.0. Unitedhealth Grp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
Healthequity Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Cigna Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Healthequity Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.59. Since that recommendation, shares of Healthequity Inc have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Healthequity Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest beta magellan health anthem inc unitedhealth grp healthequity inc cigna corp