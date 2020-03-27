Highest Beta in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Magellan Health (MGLN, ANTM, UNH, HQY, CI)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Magellan Health ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Anthem Inc with a a beta of 1.0. Unitedhealth Grp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
Healthequity Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Cigna Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
