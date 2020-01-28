Highest Beta in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Amer Equity Invt (AEL, CIA, TRUP, LNC, PRI)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Amer Equity Invt ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Citizens Inc with a a beta of 1.4. Trupanion Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Lincoln Natl Crp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Primerica Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Primerica Inc on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $131.52. Since that call, shares of Primerica Inc have fallen 6.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.