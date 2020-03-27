Highest Beta in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Ehealth Inc (EHTH, AJG, AON, MMC, BRO)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Arthur J Gallagh with a a beta of 1.1. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Brown & Brown rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brown & Brown on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.94. Since that call, shares of Brown & Brown have fallen 24.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.