Highest Beta in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD, EGP, FR, STAG, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Prologis Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Eastgroup Prop with a a beta of 0.8. First Ind Realty ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

Stag Industrial follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

