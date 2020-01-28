Highest Beta in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Raven Industries (RAVN, MMM, GE, HON, ROP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is 3M Co with a a beta of 1.2. General Electric ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Roper Technologi rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

