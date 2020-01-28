Highest Beta in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Beazer Homes Usa (BZH, IBP, CCS, BLD, WLH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Installed Buildi with a a beta of 1.2. Century Communit ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Topbuild Cor follows with a a beta of 1.1, and William Lyon-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of William Lyon-A on January 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.42. Since that recommendation, shares of William Lyon-A have risen 87.0%. We continue to monitor William Lyon-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.