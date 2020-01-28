Highest Beta in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Castlight Heal-B (CSLT, EVH, TDOC, HSTM, MDSO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Castlight Heal-B ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Evolent Health-A with a a beta of 1.3. Teladoc Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Healthstream Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

