Highest Beta in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Cerus Corp (CERS, ALGN, OSUR, RTIX, ELGX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Cerus Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Align Technology is next with a a beta of 1.5. Orasure Tech ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Rti Surgical Inc follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Endologix Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

