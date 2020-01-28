Highest Beta in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Sabra Health Car (SBRA, UHT, MPW, CTRE, SNR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Universal Health is next with a a beta of 0.8. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

Caretrust Rei follows with a a beta of 0.8, and New Senior Inves rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of New Senior Inves on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.02. Since that recommendation, shares of New Senior Inves have risen 11.5%. We continue to monitor New Senior Inves for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.