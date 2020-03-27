Highest Beta in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Aceto Corp (ACET, ABC, CAH, OMI, MCK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Aceto Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Amerisourceberge is next with a a beta of 1.4. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.
Owens & Minor follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.
