Highest Beta in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK, SHOO, NKE, CROX, SKX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Deckers Outdoor ranks highest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Steven Madden with a a beta of 0.9. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.
Crocs Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Crocs Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Crocs Inc in search of a potential trend change.
