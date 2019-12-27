Highest Beta in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Smart & Final St (SFS, IMKTA, CASY, SFM, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Smart & Final St ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Ingles Markets-A is next with a a beta of 0.9. Casey'S General ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

