MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Beta in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Cts Corp (CTS, MEI, PKE, KE, TTMI)

Written on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:42am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Cts Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Methode Elec is next with a a beta of 1.2. Park Electrochem ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Kimball Electron follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Ttm Technologies rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ttm Technologies on February 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.71. Since that call, shares of Ttm Technologies have fallen 25.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest beta cts corp methode elec park electrochem kimball electron ttm technologies

Ticker(s): CTS MEI PKE KE TTMI

Contact James Quinn