Highest Beta in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Cts Corp (CTS, MEI, PKE, KE, TTMI)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Cts Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Methode Elec is next with a a beta of 1.2. Park Electrochem ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Kimball Electron follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Ttm Technologies rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.
