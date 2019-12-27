Highest Beta in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Amer Supercondtr (AMSC, WIRE, PLUG, VICR, THR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Amer Supercondtr ranks highest with a a beta of 1.7. Encore Wire is next with a a beta of 1.5. Plug Power Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Vicor Corp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Thermon Group Ho rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Thermon Group Ho on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Thermon Group Ho have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Thermon Group Ho for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.