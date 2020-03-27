MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Beta in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Houghton Mifflin (HMHC, CHGG, LRN, STRA, APEI)

Written on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:26am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Houghton Mifflin ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Chegg Inc is next with a a beta of 1.5. K12 Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Strayer Educatio follows with a a beta of 1.1, and American Public rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Houghton Mifflin on March 5th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.94. Since that call, shares of Houghton Mifflin have fallen 46.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest beta houghton mifflin chegg inc k12 inc strayer educatio american public

Ticker(s): HMHC CHGG LRN STRA APEI

Contact David Diaz