Highest Beta in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Houghton Mifflin (HMHC, CHGG, LRN, STRA, APEI)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Houghton Mifflin ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Chegg Inc is next with a a beta of 1.5. K12 Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.
Strayer Educatio follows with a a beta of 1.1, and American Public rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Houghton Mifflin on March 5th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.94. Since that call, shares of Houghton Mifflin have fallen 46.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
