Highest Beta in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, BAC, C, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Bank Of America is next with a a beta of 1.3. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Jpmorgan Chase on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $119.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have risen 14.9%. We continue to monitor Jpmorgan Chase for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.