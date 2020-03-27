MySmarTrend
Highest Beta in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Quad Graphics In (QUAD, DLX, INWK, BRC, LABL)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Quad Graphics In ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Deluxe Corp with a a beta of 1.2. Innerworkings In ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Brady Corp - A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brady Corp - A on February 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $54.40. Since that call, shares of Brady Corp - A have fallen 24.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

