Highest Beta in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Quad Graphics In (QUAD, DLX, INWK, BRC, LABL)

Written on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 2:17am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Quad Graphics In ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Deluxe Corp is next with a a beta of 1.2. Innerworkings In ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Brady Corp - A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

