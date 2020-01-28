Highest Beta in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Quad Graphics In (QUAD, DLX, INWK, BRC, LABL)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Quad Graphics In ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Deluxe Corp is next with a a beta of 1.2. Innerworkings In ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.
Brady Corp - A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.
