Highest Beta in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Charter Commun-A (CHTR, CMCSA, LBRDK, DISH, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Charter Commun-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Comcast Corp-A with a a beta of 1.1. Liberty Br-C ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Dish Network-A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Liberty Br-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $129.74. Since that call, shares of Liberty Br-A have fallen 24.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.