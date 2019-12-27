Highest Beta in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Pdvwireless Inc (PDVW, I, CTL, IRDM, ORBC)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Pdvwireless Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Intelsat Sa is next with a a beta of 1.4. Centurylink Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.
Iridium Communic follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Orbcomm Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intelsat Sa on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.70. Since that call, shares of Intelsat Sa have fallen 68.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
