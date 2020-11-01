Hff Inc-A has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, MMI, ASPS, JLL, RLGY)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 23.62. Following is Marcus & Millich with a a P/E ratio of 21.13. Altisource Port ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 18.87.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.46, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 6.73.

