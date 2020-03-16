Hff Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (HF, MMI, JLL, RMAX, RLGY)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.19. Following is Marcus & Millich with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.98. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.44.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.57, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.46.

