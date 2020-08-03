Hff Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (HF, JLL, MMI, RLGY, RMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 52.2%. Following is Jones Lang Lasal with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 15.1%.

Realogy Holdings follows with a EBITDA growth of 12.9%, and Re/Max Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -2.0%.

