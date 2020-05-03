Hff Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (HF, RLGY, ASPS, RMAX, JLL)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.0. Realogy Holdings is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7. Altisource Port ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4, and Jones Lang Lasal rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Jones Lang Lasal. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Jones Lang Lasal in search of a potential trend change.