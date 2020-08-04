Hexcel Corp is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HXL , SPR , HEI , TDG , BA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL ) ranks first with a gain of 8.31%; Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) ranks second with a gain of 6.99%; and Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI ) ranks third with a gain of 6.58%.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) follows with a gain of 5.60% and Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.34%.

