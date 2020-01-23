Hess Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.40%

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.70 to a high of $66.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.50 on volume of 598,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Hess Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.08 and a high of $74.11 and are now at $66.35, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hess Corp on December 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $64.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Hess Corp have risen 3.5%. We continue to monitor HES for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.