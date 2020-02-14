Hess Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.68%

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.08 to a high of $60.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $59.90 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hess Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.11 and a 52-week low of $51.34 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $61.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

