Hertz Global Hol Falls 13.17% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hertz Global Hol (NYSE:HTZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.80 to a high of $3.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.18 on volume of 34.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hertz Global Holhas traded in a range of $2.80 to $20.85 and are now at $3.12. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 12.2%.

