Hertz Global Hol is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (HTZ, R, PTSI, USAK, UHAL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Hertz Global Hol ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 978.0. Following is Ryder System Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 190.8. Pam Transport ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 158.6.

Usa Truck Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 155.5, and Amerco rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 124.5.

