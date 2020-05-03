Hertz Global Hol is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (HTZ, YRCW, R, UHAL, USAK)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Hertz Global Hol ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5. Following is Yrc Worldwide In with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3.

Amerco follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, and Usa Truck Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6.

