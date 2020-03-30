Hershey Co/The Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.31%

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.29 to a high of $136.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $135.51 on volume of 559,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hershey Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $162.20 and a 52-week low of $109.88 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $135.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.