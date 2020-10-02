Hershey Co/The Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.35%

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $156.41 to a high of $156.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $156.24 on volume of 179,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hershey Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.19 and a high of $162.20 and are now at $157.87, 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

