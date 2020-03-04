MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Hershey Co/The Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.13%

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:50pm
By David Diaz

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.88 to a high of $140.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.05 on volume of 542,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hershey Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hershey Co/The in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hershey Co/The have traded between a low of $109.88 and a high of $162.20 and are now at $137.19, which is 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Keywords: rebounders hershey co/the

Ticker(s): HSY

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.