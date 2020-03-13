Hershey Co/The has the Highest Return on Equity in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (HSY, BUFF, K, CPB, GIS)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hershey Co/The ranks highest with a ROE of 11,187.8%. Blue Buffalo Pet is next with a ROE of 8,688.7%. Kellogg Co ranks third highest with a ROE of 6,386.4%.

Campbell Soup Co follows with a ROE of 6,178.2%, and General Mills In rounds out the top five with a ROE of 4,079.1%.

