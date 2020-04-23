Hershey Co/The Falls 4.17% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.51 to a high of $142.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $140.75 on volume of 766,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hershey Co/The has traded in a range of $109.88 to $162.20 and is now at $137.94, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

