Herman Miller has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (MLHR, SCS, TILE, MSA, PBI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest sales growth.

Herman Miller ranks lowest with a sales growth of 58.7%. Steelcase Inc-A is next with a sales growth of 76.2%. Interface Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 394.6%.

Msa Safety Inc follows with a sales growth of 411.3%, and Pitney Bowes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 420.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Herman Miller. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Herman Miller in search of a potential trend change.