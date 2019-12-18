Herman Miller has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (MLHR, SCS, ACU, ESND, ACCO)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Herman Miller ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.2%. Following is Steelcase Inc-A with a projected earnings growth of 10.2%. Acme United Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.3%.

Essendant Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.4%, and Acco Brands Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 13.6%.

