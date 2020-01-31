Herman Miller is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MLHR, SCS, TILE, MSA, PBI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest sales growth.

Herman Miller ranks lowest with a sales growth of 58.7%. Following is Steelcase Inc-A with a sales growth of 76.2%. Interface Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 394.6%.

Msa Safety Inc follows with a sales growth of 411.3%, and Pitney Bowes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 420.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pitney Bowes Inc on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.18. Since that call, shares of Pitney Bowes Inc have fallen 8.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.