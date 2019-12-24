Heritage Commerc Falls 1.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.80 to a high of $12.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.84 on volume of 52,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Heritage Commerc on November 14th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Heritage Commerc have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor HTBK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Heritage Commerc have traded between a low of $10.84 and a high of $14.61 and are now at $12.82, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.