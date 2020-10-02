Henry Schein Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (HSIC, PDCO, OMI, ACET, MCK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $580,000. Following is Patterson Cos with a an RPE of $735,000. Owens & Minor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.
Aceto Corp follows with a an RPE of $2.6 million, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $2.6 million.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Henry Schein Inc and will alert subscribers who have HSIC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee henry schein inc patterson cos owens & minor aceto corp McKesson Corp