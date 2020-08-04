Henry Schein Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (HSIC, PDCO, OMI, ACET, MCK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $580,000. Following is Patterson Cos with a an RPE of $735,000. Owens & Minor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.
Aceto Corp follows with a an RPE of $2.6 million, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $2.6 million.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $160.43. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 15.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee henry schein inc patterson cos owens & minor aceto corp McKesson Corp