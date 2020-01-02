Henry Schein Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (HSIC, MCK, CAH, PDCO, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.4%. Following is Mckesson Corp with a future earnings growth of 5.5%. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.0%.

Patterson Cos follows with a future earnings growth of 9.7%, and Owens & Minor rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.2%.

