Helmerich & Payn Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.00%

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.13 to a high of $41.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.40 on volume of 919,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Helmerich & Payn has traded in a range of $35.74 to $64.80 and is now at $41.29, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 0.70% higher over the past week, respectively.

