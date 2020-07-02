Helmerich & Payn Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.00%

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.13 to a high of $41.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.40 on volume of 919,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Helmerich & Payn share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.80 and a 52-week low of $35.74 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $41.29 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.