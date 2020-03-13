Helmerich & Payn has the Highest Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (HP, UNT, DO, ATW, RDC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Helmerich & Payn ranks highest with a ROE of 998.8%. Following is Unit Corp with a ROE of 854.2%. Diamond Offshore ranks third highest with a ROE of 36.9%.

Atwood Oceanics follows with a ROE of -58.3%, and Rowan Companie-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of -94.0%.

