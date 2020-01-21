Helmerich & Payn Falls 1.40% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.44 to a high of $44.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.08 on volume of 464,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Helmerich & Payn share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.74 and a high of $64.80 and are now at $44.61, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Helmerich & Payn on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $41.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Helmerich & Payn have risen 9.0%. We continue to monitor HP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.