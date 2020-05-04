Helmerich & Payn is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Lowest Beta (HP, ICD, DO, NBR, RIG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Helmerich & Payn ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Independence Con is next with a a beta of 1.0. Diamond Offshore ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Nabors Inds Ltd follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Transocean Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

