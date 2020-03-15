Heidrick & Strug has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (HSII, KELYA, WAGE, KFY, TBI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Heidrick & Strug ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,599.9%. Kelly Services-A is next with a ROE of 773.8%. Wageworks ranks third lowest with a ROE of 929.2%.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a ROE of 1,063.2%, and Trueblue Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,084.7%.

